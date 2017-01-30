Monday, January 30, 2017

Tazara gets 165,000 tonnes of new freight orders this year

 

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) has secured new orders to transport at least 165,000 tonnes of freight for various companies on the Copperbelt Province of Zambia this year, the authority said in a statement yesterday.

The freight orders follow Tazara Managing Director Bruno Ching’andu’s visitations to various shippers and logistics companies in the Northern, Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces of Zambia from January 21, to 25 in 2017.

The visitations resulted in confirmation of new orders for the transportation of at least 15,000 tonnes every month, from February 2017.


