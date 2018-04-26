Thursday, April 26, 2018

Trend mixed for food prices

 

In Summary

According to a report by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, wholesale prices of maize and sorghum rose while those of rice, beans, potatoes and finger millet fell.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Wholesale food prices showed a mixed trend in February compared with those in the previous month.

Generally, the report has shown that there were lower prices movement for major food commodities during the period.

A 100-kilo bag of maize was sold at Sh58,834/30 in February, up from Sh49,807/50 in January 2018.

However, on an annual basis, maize prices dropped from Sh105,107/60 in February last year.

A 100-kilo bag of sorghum was sold at Sh117,237/90 in February 2018 from Sh76,435/60 in January.

The rising trend was also experienced on an annual basis as the report shows the price climbed from Sh100,626/30 in February last year.

The report which took into consideration a Bank of Tanzania monthly economic review for March, which also showed wholesale rice prices decreased to Sh186,509/20 in February from Sh193,578/10 in January this year.

Beans prices fell to Sh170,566/80 in February from Sh178,823/70 in January while wholesale potato prices slowed to Sh71,506/80 in February from Sh76,789/40 in January this year.

Wholesale prices of finger millet decreased to Sh147,339/80 in February 2018 from Sh154,335 the previous month.

However, wholesale prices of finger millet increased in February this year when compared with Sh81,774.2 in February last year.

