Cancer institute in drive to raise Sh120m

Dar es Salaam. The Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) will next month hold a fundraising event to raise at least Sh120 million for various medical supplies.

In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, ORCI head of health insurance clinic Crispin Kahesa said some of the supplies to be bought include biosafe cabinets, fumes hoods, chemotherapy couches and infusion pumps.

The fundraising will be held at the Institute during World Breast Cancer Day commemorations on October 29.

“On behalf of ORCI I would like to invite all health stakeholders and concerned citizens across the country to participate in the event and contribute generously to garner our efforts in improving medical services for cancer patients at our institution,” he said.

Noting that the institute, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children will conduct free breast cancer screenings that day.

According to data from ORCI, at least 1,600 cancer patients are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. Women of 46 years and above are considered to be at high risk of developing breast cancer.

Contrary to popular myth, men can also contract the disease although chances are as slim as at five per cent.