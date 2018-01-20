Chadema: We’re fielding our candidates in Kinondoni, Siha

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The main Opposition party, Chadema, has finally made it clear that it will take part in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election for Kinondoni and Siha constituencies scheduled for February 19, the information released by the party’s director of Protocol, Communication, Ideology and Foreign Affairs, Mr John Mrema said.

Mr Mrema added that the decision came as the party’s Central Committee met and picked its deputy secretary general (Zanzibar) Salum Mwalimu Juma and Mr Elvis Christopher Mosi for Kinondoni and Hai constituencies respectively.

Mr Juma is currently serving as the party’s deputy secretary (Zanzibar.)