Chadema candidate promises to mobilize for community policing

By Anthony Kayanda @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. Chadema parliamentary candidate for Buyungu constituency here Eliya Michael says if elected he will mobilize for community policing with a view to ending crime in Kakonko district.

Speaking in Kakoingo on Thursday, July 19, Mr Michael said crimes have forced a lot of people to live in fear, thus failing to participate fully in various economic activities.

Mr Michael, who doubles as the councilor of Gwarama, said statistics show there were 36 incidents of killings when he assumed his roles in 2015.

"I was forced to mobilise for community policing by increasing patrols. No crime incident has been recorded since implementation of the initiative,” he said.

Kakonko is a district at the country’s border with Rwanda and Burundi serving as an entry point for people seeking refuge.

"People believe that maintaining security is a responsibility of the police and forget that the law enforcers are few to effectively do so in a large country like Tanzania. Therefore, we need to cooperate in heightening security at the borders and households,” he said.

He clarified that he delayed to launch his campaigns after the election supervisor in the district delayed to merge campaign schedules of all parties participating the by-election.

According to him, he is expected to launch his campaigns on Sunday, July 22, at Kasanda ward, noting that the event will be attended and addressed by party’s national leaders.