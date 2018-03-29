Chadema leaders granted bail, state to appeal

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court on Thursday, March 29, granted bail to Chadema’s top leaders despite their no show at the courtroom.

In the bail conditions, each remanded leader of the main opposition party would be required to have two sureties who will sign a Sh20 million bond.

The court has ordered party leaders including national chairman Freeman Mbowe to report to the Central Police Station every Thursday.

However, State Attorney Faraja Nchimbi said the prosecution will file petition against the ruling under Section 378 (1) of the Criminal and Procedure Act (CPA).