By Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The main opposition party, Chadema has refuted rumors circulating in social media that it has pulled out of the parliamentary by-elections in two constituencies and eight wards slated for tomorrow.

Political parties have since January 21, this year been campaigning for parliamentary by-elections in Kinondoni and Siha Constituencies. Also, campaigns involved eight wards located in various councils in the country.

But, as political parties were organizing deadly hour rallies on Friday, February 16, reports emerged that Chadema has withdrawn participating the by-elections, reports that was strongly refuted by director of Protocol, Communication, Ideology and Foreign Affairs, John Mrema.

“They are false, wrong and typical lies. These reports should be ignored by citizens and voters in respective areas where by-elections will be held tomorrow (Saturday),” he said, adding.

“We will clarify the matter later on. But, Chadema is considering tendering complaints before the National Electoral Commission (Nec) over this issue and ensure people who disseminated the information are dealt accordingly.”

However, a statement circulating in social media says Chadema wasn’t satisfied with the way NEC and police have been supervising by-election campaigns in various places.