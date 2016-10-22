Saturday, October 22, 2016

Chadema to hold CC meeting today

Chadema Information and Communications head

Chadema Information and Communications head Tumaini Makene. 

Dar es Salaam. As political heat seems to be cooling off in the country, Chadema Central Committee meets in Dar es Salaam today and tomorrow, a party statement said yesterday. Chadema Information and Communications head Tumaini Makene said in the statement that in addition to other agendas, the CC will receive a detailed report on the prevailing political situation in the country. Mr Makene said the Committee will also receive and deliberate on the economic and social progress reports. The CC will also receive and discuss party financial report as well as plans on the elections in 10 Chadema zones. Deliberations from the meeting will be taken up for implementation by the secretariat. Mr Makene noted that CC would direct the secretariat on what to do to strengthen the party. (The Citizen Reporter)

Chadema CC meets only weeks after the Police Force eased its earlier stance on party meetings. Now political parties have been allowed to conduct internal meetings. (The Citizen Reporter)

In The Headlines

40 minutes ago

JPM: No student will miss out in loans

President John Magufuli yesterday assured the nation that all deserving students admitted to

Fresh warning over civil service clean-up

The government is facing fresh criticism and widespread anger over “lawlessness” as cabinet

  • News
    Nnauye, Zitto differ on proposed media Bill  
  • News
    Speed up investigations into Kitilya case, court orders  
  • News
    TCU to admit more students for 2016/17 amid tight budget  
  • News
    ‘Ivory Queen’ said to have confessed  