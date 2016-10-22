Chadema to hold CC meeting today

Dar es Salaam. As political heat seems to be cooling off in the country, Chadema Central Committee meets in Dar es Salaam today and tomorrow, a party statement said yesterday. Chadema Information and Communications head Tumaini Makene said in the statement that in addition to other agendas, the CC will receive a detailed report on the prevailing political situation in the country. Mr Makene said the Committee will also receive and deliberate on the economic and social progress reports. The CC will also receive and discuss party financial report as well as plans on the elections in 10 Chadema zones. Deliberations from the meeting will be taken up for implementation by the secretariat. Mr Makene noted that CC would direct the secretariat on what to do to strengthen the party. (The Citizen Reporter)