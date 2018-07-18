China gives 100 solar panels to Karagwe schools, dispensaries

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association (TCFPA) has received 100 solar panels for donation to schools and health facilities in Karagwe.

The solar panels are expected to arrive in October.

It is the donation of the China Foundation for Peace Development.

TCFPA secretary general Joseph Kahama hopes the donation will improve learning for students and enhance the provision of services to patients.

“Some drugs are stored in refrigerators, the donation is therefore very important,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony was Karagwe District Administrative Secretary Innocent Nsena.

Communist Party of China official Song Tao said the aim of the donation was to speed up development. “Tanzania and China have been cooperating for many years.”