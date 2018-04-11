By Gladys Mbwiga and Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The saga involving men who are accused of having abandoned their children took a new turn at Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner’s office after a man turned up claiming to have been accused by three different women over the matter.

Speaking at RC Paul Makonda’s office on Wednesday, April 11, the man, who asked not to be named, refuted the allegations leveled against him by the women.

“I received a call from a local government office. They had a letter for me. The letter was a summons from the RC’s office. Upon getting here, I found three women. Each of them was accusing me of having fathered children with them and later abandoned them and the children,” he said.

He added, “But, I’m surprised because I know none of them”.

The man is among 50 men, who showed up at the RC’s office after they were summoned for further action.

Another city resident, Mr Abduli Ngarama, denied the allegations leveled against him that he abandoned a son.

He further claimed that he is even ready to have DNA tests taken to prove that he is not the father.

For his part, Mr Hashim Nchia, said he was taken aback after he received the summons because he never abandoned his wife and children, and that he even authorized his wife to collect rent from one of the houses for her to have a means of livelihood.

"I own two houses. I’ve authorized her to use one to collect rent. The only problem with my wife is the fact that I quit my job,” he said.