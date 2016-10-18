Concern as HESLB receives Sh40bn less than set target

By lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) has received only Sh80.9 billion instead of Sh121 billion in the first quarter, meaning a number of students could miss out in accessing the money.

In June, Parliament endorsed Sh484 billion for the Board to be provided on a quarterly basis. The government has said that priority would be given to courses that are needed urgently in pushing the industrialisation drive.

“Only students meeting the set criteria will be provided with loans. Priority will be for those taking courses that the government needs in achieving its goals,” Education deputy minister Stella Manyana said.