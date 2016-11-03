Council vows to probe demolition

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Nearly two weeks after Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) embarked on the demolition of houses in undesignated areas along Morogoro Road, Ubungo Municipality wants to investigate the legality of the exercise.

Several “illegal” structures in Ubungo District, mainly at Kiluvya and Mbezi Mwisho areas, have been partially or totally demolished.

Newly elected Ubungo Municipality mayor Boniface Jacob said yesterday that his office would form a probe into the operation, which has rendered many homeless. Addressing Mbezi and Kiluvya wards residents, Mr Jacob alleged that the operation aimed at sabotaging the Opposition. He accused Tanroads of undertaking the demolition to punish Ubungo residents for supporting the Opposition.

On Tuesday, the former Kinondoni mayor emerged victorious in the election, ending a wrangle that had surrounded the mayoral election in Ubungo.

“If Tanroads does not carry out this operation in the other districts along Morogoro Road in Coast Region, we will see it as a clear campaign to frustrate our efforts to serve our people with integrity,” he said.

Mr Jacob, who doubles as Ubungo councillor, said this following complaints by 20 residents from the two wards that their houses were not built in road reserves.

They claimed that Tanroads was demolishing houses built 121 metres away from the Morogoro Road, which is contrary to the law.

They said this was contrary to law governing areas set aside for road reserve, which states that such area is 60 metres on either side of the road.

For his part, Mbezi councillor Humphrey Sago asked the council to stop the operation pending settlement of a dispute involving Tanroads and residents in the ward.

When contacted for comment on the matter, Ubungo District executive director John Kayombo said already his office has issued a statement to suspend the operation, and that the dispute would be one of key issues for discussion during the council’s first meeting later this month. Mr Vitalis Muro, a resident of Mbezi Ward, said they don’t challenge the operation, rather they want relevant authorities to adhere to the laid down rules and regulations.