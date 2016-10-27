Crackdown on fake pesticides

By Hellen Nachilongo @ThecitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Tropical Pesticides Research Institute (TPRI) has started a countrywide inspection of agricultural inputs in a bid to identify those which have been illegally imported.

TPRI pesticides inspector Godfrey Mchome revealed this yesterday during an unannounced visit to various pesticide shops at the Kariakoo Market in the city.

In the crackdown the inspectors impounded an unnamed amount of Acelamectin pestcides that were being sold without the necessary approvals. According to him, traders who would be found selling pesticides that are not registered in the country and therefore illegal will face stringent measures.

“We started the operation in Mtwara Region before embarking on Dar es Salaam, especially the Kariakoo area, and later we’ll go on the outskirts of the city,” he said.

Elaborating, he said if a trader would be convicted in court, then he or she will be penalised to pay between Sh10 million and Sh100 million in fines.

In view of this, Mr Mchome said that notices have been served to most traders and other players. He said that the crackdown would not only be limited to traders but would include pesticide distributors and plant experts.