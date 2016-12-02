DPP drops case against Chadema ‘election monitors’

By Rosina John ; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday dropped charges against communication volunteers who were working with Chadema during last year’s General Election.

The accused, including two foreigners, were charged with publishing inaccurate results of last year’s presidential election. When the case was brought for hearing yesterday before Resident Magistrate Respicius Mwijage at the Kisutu Court, State Attorney Elia Athanas said the DPP had no intention to pursue it any further.

Mr Athanas asked the court to withdraw the case under Section 91(1) of the Criminal Procedures Act.

Magistrate Mwijage accepted the request and set the accused free. These were: Messrs: Mashinda Mtei, Julius Mwita, Frederick Fussi, Julius Matei, Meshack Mlawa, Mr Anisa Rulanyaga and Kim Hyunwook.

They were arraigned on October 27 last year and were charged with three counts including that of publishing inaccurate results of last year’s presidential election.

In the second count, the two foreigners, Mr Matei, a Kenyan and Mr Hyunwook, a Korean, were accused of undertaking employment in Tanzania without valid work permits.