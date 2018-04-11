By Gladys Mbwiga & Janeth Muhizi @TheCitizenTZ News@tz.nationmedia.com

The office of the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner will issue health insurance to children – aged bellow 17 years – who have been ‘abandoned’ by their biological fathers.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, Mr Makonda said initially, a total of 5,000 will be enrolled on the health insurance scheme.

Last year, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) launched a children health insurance scheme that enables children - aged under 18 – to access medical treatment at an affordable price Sh50,400 per year.

Taking the Sh50,400 as benchmark, Mr Makonda’s office will this have to foot a bill of Sh252 million per year on the project.

Mr Makonda warned that men, rebuffing summons for them to appear at the RC’s office for questioning in connection with the kids they are alleged to have abandoned, will face legal action.