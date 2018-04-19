By Raymond Kaminyoge @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Artiste Nasseb Abdul popularly known as Diamond Plutinumz was on Thursday, April 19, 2018, grilled by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) in connection with an indecent footage he had posted on social media.

In the video clip that went viral on Monday, April 17, Diamond Platnumz was seen in bed with two different women, one being his co-parent Hamisa Mobeto.

Diamond Platnumz was briefly detained and interrogated by police on Tuesday and released on bail pending further investigations, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed.

And on Thursday, April 19, 2018, Diamond and a female singer, Faustina Charles popularly known as Nandy arrived at the TCRA offices in Dar es Salaam for grilling.

Nandy was also questioned for indecent videos of hers, posted on social media platforms by an unknown person.

She has since apologized.

Nandy arrived at TCRA’s office, located along the Sam Nujoma Road in Dar es Salaam, at 11:48Am East African time while Diamond Platnumz came 27 minutes later.

Diamond Platnumz was escorted by Said Fella and some members of his management team.