Dom ponders ways to attract key investors

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Authorities in Dodoma have a plan to hold an investment forum to discuss various opportunities in the regional as it readies to host the government.

During the forum, participants will explore various incentives that will help the government attract investors in line with the Dodoma Special Investment Incentive Act of 1981.

This was revealed by the chairman of the private sector in Dodoma District Business Council, Mr Ringo Iringo during an exclusive interview with The Citizen recently.

The forum according to him will play an important role in fast-tracking investment in the region. “In the near future, there will be a big demand for international five star hotels, international schools, modern lodges, shopping malls and many other services in Dodoma,” said Mr Iringo.

He added: At the moment, Dodoma neither has any hotel meeting international standards nor international school. This means we have an obligation to create an enabling environment for the would-be investors.”

He also spoke of the need for the investors to come and establish big office furniture manufacturing industries in order to provide for the envisaged increase of offices in the capital.

“Before the disbandment of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), investing in the region was somehow difficult because the interested investors encountered many hindrances. Sometimes it took up to five years for them to complete the required procedure before investing, that situation discouraged many of those were willing to start their businesses here,” Mr Iringo said.

Population in Dodoma is growing steadily due to on-going processes by the government to shift its capital from Dar es Salaam, the decision which has also seen a lot of businessmen from different regions relocating to the region to tap economic opportunities.