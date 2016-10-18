Don’t blame govt, Kagera earthquake survivors told

Bukoba. Kilimanjaro regional commissioner Said Meck Sadick urged earthquake victims not to blame their leaders instead they should be calm as their government is working day and night to make sure affected infrastructures are restored in a good order.
“I urge victims to be tolerant and bear in mind that social services cannot be restored in a short period of time. I was RC for Dar es Salaam during the bomb explosions in Mbagala and Gongo la Mboto. We even tried to build some houses for victims but up to now life is yet to be reestablished to normal state” said Sadick at Kagera RC’s Office in Bukoba municipality on Sunday where he had arrived to give hand of help from Kilimanjaro people. He handled over Sh106 million from public and private institutions and citizens in his region. Also included in the donation were 206 bed sheets, 390 blankest, and 600 mosquito nets which are valued at Sh2 million.
Meanwhile Lindi residents on Sunday donated clothing items and cash worth Sh16.7 million for survivors of the Kagera earthquake. Lindi Reginal Commissioner Godfrey Zambi handed over the cheque at the weekend to the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa at a public rally in Nachingwea district. Mr Majaliwa has been visiting the Southern regions.
Mr Zambi said the contributions is from the RC’s office staff, residents of Lindi, Kilwa, Liwale, Nachingwea and Ruangwa districts.
The clothes, whose cash value could not be immediately established include bedsheets, women apparel (Khanga and Vitenges) as well as shoes.
The Prime Minister received the donation on behalf of the Kagera survivors.