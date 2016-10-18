Don’t blame govt, Kagera earthquake survivors told

“I urge victims to be tolerant and bear in mind that social services cannot be restored in a short period of time. I was RC for Dar es Salaam during the bomb explosions in Mbagala and Gongo la Mboto. We even tried to build some houses for victims but up to now life is yet to be reestablished to normal state” said Sadick at Kagera RC’s Office in Bukoba municipality on Sunday where he had arrived to give hand of help from Kilimanjaro people. He handled over Sh106 million from public and private institutions and citizens in his region. Also included in the donation were 206 bed sheets, 390 blankest, and 600 mosquito nets which are valued at Sh2 million.