Tuesday, February 6, 2018

Dr Slaa: I cannot be silenced in issues of public interest

Dr Wilbroad Slaa

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Almost two years since he announced his resignation from active party politics, the former Chadema secretary general, Dr Wilbroad Slaa, has said he will always be outspoken in issues of national interest.

“As a Tanzanian, I have all rights to comment on anything that goes around in my country. I only retired from active party politics but I will always speak whenever it is necessary,” Dr Slaa - who was appointed Ambassador by President John Magufuli in November last year – said on Clouds TV’s 360 talk show on Tuesday, February 06, 2018.

He however maintained that as of now, he doesn’t belong to any political party insisting however that since politics is everything, he remains very much a politician.

“Everything we do is politics. I only resigned from doing active politics and therefore, I will not keep quite on burning issues,” he explained.

