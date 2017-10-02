Monday, October 2, 2017

EAC boss asks member states to boost investment in schools

 

  • Mr Mfumukeko emphasized that it was only through public sensitisation that the regional bloc would sustainably attain its goal of economic integration through its four pillars; customs union, common market, monetary union and political federation.
By By Peter Saramba @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. East African Community (EAC) secretary-general Liberat Mfumukeko wants the partner states to invest heavily in education so as to empower the youth and citizens at large on integration programmes.

“Good understanding among the students will help build a strong and sustainable EAC since our present siblings in learning institutions are the future leaders,” he said during a graduation ceremony at St Margret Primary School on the outskirts of Arusha.

“It is the responsibility of each and everyone in the region to facilitate a common understanding and future of the children in the EAC,” Mr Mfumukeko said in a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Human Resources Ms Ruth Simba.

EAC bloc is made up of six partner states which are Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi,Rwanda and South Sudan.

The CEO Friends of East Africa, a lobby group advocating for regional integration, Mr Moses Adam, said EAC integration should be people-centred, rather than operating like a leaders’ club.

“People must feel and live integration in their daily lives. This can be reached by targeting the youth, starting with pupils and students from all level,” he said.

Speaking at the graduation, the director of the school, Ms Margaret Tesha, said they have included EAC integration matters in the school curriculum.

