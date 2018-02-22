EAC countries to boost budgetary allocations

By The Citizen Report @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The East African Community (EAC) partner states have resolved to maintain high budgetary allocations geared to financing infrastructure development within their national borders.

The regional integration bloc said the ongoing infrastructure development projects were meant to interlink the partner states, and create a strong common market in the region with the focus being on the envisaged ‘Tripartite Grand Free Trade Area.’

Leaders of the Community made that commitment in Kampala, Uganda, on February 21, during the opening session of the ‘Infrastructure Roundtable on Day One of the EAC Heads of State Joint Retreat on Infrastructure and Health Financing and Development.’

Speaking at the event, Uganda’s Minister for Works and Transport, Ms Monica Ntege, said the development of efficient, interlinked and modern infrastructure and energy systems would positively impact on trade in the region.

Ms Ntege is also the chairperson of the EAC Sectoral Council of Ministers for Transport, Communications and Meteorology.

A statement released by the EAC head of the corporate communications and public affairs department, Mr Owora Richard Othieno, says that the impact will also be felt in the movement of persons across the EAC bloc, as well as industrialization, value chains, employment, and investments – all of which would prepare the member countries for sustainable socio-economic development.

“In our previous three ‘Retreats’ that focused on infrastructure development and financing, the heads of state prioritized implementation of a total of 72 projects – split into 286 sub-projects – over a period of 10 years, ending in 2025,” reads part of the ‘Owora’ statement.

The projects span roads, railways, maritime ports, inland waterways, electrical power generation and transmission, and oil and gas infrastructure.

According to the Uganda Works and Transport minister, full implementation of the prioritized projects will see the region improve 7,600km of road surface, lay 4,000km of standard gauge railways, and increase the combined installed capacity of electrical power generation from 4,245MW to 6,734MW.

“We also hope to have constructed 3,000km of oil pipelines and an oil refinery, enhanced performances of the Mombasa and Dar es Salaam seaports, as well as opened up new maritime and inland ports,” Minister Ntege said.