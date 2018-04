By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has asked Parliament to approve a budget of Sh1.4 trillion for 2018/19.

That is bigger than Sh1.33 trillion of this fiscal year.

She told Parliament on Monday, April 30, that Sh929.9 billion would be spent on funding development projects in 2018/19.