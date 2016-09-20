Electricity disconnected from many houses as a precaution

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Bukoba. Over 200 households affected by the September 10 earthquake in Bukoba Municipality have had their electric meters disconnected by Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) to avert electric short-circuits, and most of the victims yesterday flocked to the company offices in search for solutions.

During the tremors more than a week ago, the electrical system of Bukoba was temporarily disrupted; forcing Tanesco to intervene, but for a section of the residents, the impact of the disaster on their power-needs will demand more than a quick fix.

One of the households affected is that of Mr Hau Saidi(28), a resident of Hamugembe in the district, whose newly constructed building was displaced by a huge stone that rolled from the hills of the town, leaving an entire wall broken down.

At Tanesco, Mr Saidi was seeking clarification regarding his fate, as he has now resolved to rebuild his house on another piece of land, about 500 meters away from the original residential area.

Bukoba Municipality is located in a position that comprises geographical features that include hills, low lands with rivers, rock hills and, at large, the shores of Lake Victoria.

“I can’t build near such big stones anymore. I fear that I would not be spared next time there is an earthquake,’’ Saidi told The Citizen as soon after Tanesco officials resolved on his issue.

“I have been told I have to apply afresh for installations. I thought that If I rebuild my house somewhere else, I would be able to transfer my electric metre but that’s now not possible,’’ said Mr Saidi with sense of despair. During the earthquake, at least 14,500 houses in Kagera Region were left with major cracks and over 9470 others developed repairable fissures, the Kagera regional Commissioner Musa Kijuu said yesterday.

According to the RC, the most affected part of Kagera Region is Bukoba Municipality, followed by Missenyi District, then Karagwe and some parts of Muleba. Until yesterday, the death toll was still reported to be 19.