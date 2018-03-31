Faith without works is dead, says bishop

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Yesterday, clerics countrywide used Good Friday sermons to preach about peace and the current political situation in Tanzania.

At Our Lady Mwanjelwa Catholic Parish in Mbeya Diocese, Bishop Evarist Chengula took the opportunity to call upon Tanzanians to vote for politicians at elections who would sincerely embrace peace and the rule of law during their tenure as leaders.

The Most Rev Chengula further said it was high time that Tanzanians took into account for consideration candidates as individuals who would serve them better later, rather than go for greedy candidates. He insisted that their works should truly reflect their Christian faith.

“As we prepare for the next elections, I urge all in every small Christian community to vote for candidates who will be able to serve the nation and the people well – those who truly respect the laws of the country,” he said.

“It is high time that we became more careful when voting for political leaders. Some leaders whom we elected in past elections haven’t lived to up to our expectations,” the prelate said, adding that “it is also everyone’s obligation to make sure that Tanzania remains secure and peaceful.”

For his part, the assistant pastor at the Azania Front Church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) in Dar es Salaam, Rev Gwakisa Mwaipopo, urged Christians to uphold tolerance and keep their faith even during the most difficult times.

He said society is currently passing through challenging times and, as such, there’s a real need for tolerance among members of the Tanzanian society.

“Jesus wants us to stand firm in our faith in Him and in God. His death at the Cross taught us to be tolerant, and to love one another,” he said.

Then the ELCT Bishop for the Eastern and Coastal Diocese, Dr Alex Malasusa, said in this Easter message that both believers and non-believers should uphold the moral standards that were set by Jesus Christ.

In a related development, the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the general public is assured of heightened security.

In the event, he stressed that the police will never hesitate to take legal measures against any and all those who breach the peace during the Easter festive.