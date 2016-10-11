Govt gives nod to Kagera RC to disburse funds

Dar es Salaam. The government has given a go ahead to Kagera Regional Commissioner Salum Kijuu to start using the funds deposited in the disaster relief account for the earthquake survivors.

Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa said this on Tuesday while receiving Sh371 million and tools worth Sh280 million for the victims of the September 10 earthquake.

The Premier said that the government will conduct another fund raising gala this Friday where he will officially announce how much has been donated both locally and internationally.

On Tuesday gold mining company Acacia, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation, Sura Technology, Kariakoo Business Community and Japanese Embassy in Tanzania had contributed the said amount together with supplies that include 200 tents, 1,100 blankets, 1,100 sleeping pads, 250 jerry cans and 22 plastic sheets.

“We are still counting how much have been deposited and we thank God for the positive response from the general public and private companies and our international friends,” said Mr Majaliwa.