Monday, April 23, 2018

Govt sets aside Sh50bn for Dar flyovers

Works, Transport and Communications minister

Works, Transport and Communications minister Makame Mbarawa 

In Summary

  • Tabling the 2018/19 budget in Parliament here on Monday, April 23, Works, Transport and Communications minister Makame Mbarawa said the money would be used for conducting feasibility studies and detailed designs of the projects.
Advertisement
By Fidelis Butahe @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has set aside Sh50.8 billion in the 2018/19 financial year to continue with the construction of the Tazara flyover and Ubungo interchange.

Tabling the 2018/19 budget in Parliament here on Monday, April 23, Works, Transport and Communications minister Makame Mbarawa said the money would be used for conducting feasibility studies and detailed designs of the projects.

He also said the government intended to improve junctions at Kamata, Magomeni, Mwenge, Tabata, Morocco, Buguruni and Kinondoni.

“Another job will involve starting the construction of flyovers in Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and Dodoma,” he said.

Prof Mbarawa said Sh9 billion had been set aside to pay a consultant advisor who conducted a feasibility study for Dar es Salaam-Chalinze-Morogoro road.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Masogange’s body brought to Mbeya

The coffin bearing the body of video queen Agnes Gerald Waya aka Masogange has been brought to

All hail the new royal baby!

Kate, the wife of Britain's Prince William, has given birth to a baby son, says Kensington

  • News
    Mwijage urges Israel to invest in pharmaceutical industry  
  • News
    Rombo MP seeks police help on security threats  
  • News
    ‘No new disease has erupted in Zanzibar’ – Ministry avers  
  • News
    Agnes Gerald’s body arrives in Mbalizi  