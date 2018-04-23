Govt sets aside Sh50bn for Dar flyovers

By Fidelis Butahe @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has set aside Sh50.8 billion in the 2018/19 financial year to continue with the construction of the Tazara flyover and Ubungo interchange.

Tabling the 2018/19 budget in Parliament here on Monday, April 23, Works, Transport and Communications minister Makame Mbarawa said the money would be used for conducting feasibility studies and detailed designs of the projects.

He also said the government intended to improve junctions at Kamata, Magomeni, Mwenge, Tabata, Morocco, Buguruni and Kinondoni.

“Another job will involve starting the construction of flyovers in Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and Dodoma,” he said.