Sunday, January 22, 2017

Govt to establish drug factories in 4 regions: MSD

Medical Store Department managing director

Medical Store Department managing director Laurean Bwanakunu 

In Summary

Mr Bwanakunu said this yesterday during a ceremony organised by Zanufa Laboratories Company Ltd, which manufactures pain killer drugs, anti-malaria and antibiotics. The firm was announcing the change of its logo.

Advertisement
By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government will next month float a tender for the private sector to set up four pharmaceutical industries, Medical Store Department managing director Laurean Bwanakunu has said.

Mr Bwanakunu said this yesterday during a ceremony organised by Zanufa Laboratories Company Ltd, which manufactures pain killer drugs, anti-malaria and antibiotics. The firm was announcing the change of its logo.

Zanufa managing director Hiteshi Upreti said his company would adhere to national drug standards.

“Today we celebrate the changing of the logo and introduce to you the new management. Zanufa, which has existed for over 10 years, was sold to Kenya’s Catalyst Principle Partners,” said Mr Upreti.

The MSD boss said the government was looking for investors to set up human drugs manufacturing factories in four regions and it had identified Shinyanga and Coast Region as two of the four regions, which would benefit from the projects. According to him, the government will ensure markets for the drugs produced at the envisioned factories. He said the move was part of the government’s industrialisation drive, which seeks to reduce the cost of importing drugs and medical facilities.

He added that it took more than nine months to order medical facilities from foreign countries. “Currently, Tanzania imports about 90 per cent of its drugs and medical facilities,” said Mr Bwanakunu, adding:

“The government is looking for an investor, who will be able to produce enough quality and affordable medicines.”

He pointed out that the tender would be open for both local and international firms. He noted that local manufacturers would be given priority in supplying the medicine in case they met required standards.


advertisement

In The Headlines

5  hours ago

Analysts caution TZ to tread carefully with Trump

While Tanzania should not worry much about the hard stance expressed by the 45th US President

5  hours ago

Gambians await Jammeh’s exit

Gambians yesterday awaited the departure of Yahya Jammeh to a life of exile, with some

  • News
    Mbowe given 14 days to pay levy for hotel  
  • News
    SPECIAL REPORT : How mismanagement of solid waste costs Dar City dearly  
  • News
    Report tainting image of EAC boss now dismissed  