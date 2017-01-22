Govt to establish drug factories in 4 regions: MSD

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government will next month float a tender for the private sector to set up four pharmaceutical industries, Medical Store Department managing director Laurean Bwanakunu has said.

Mr Bwanakunu said this yesterday during a ceremony organised by Zanufa Laboratories Company Ltd, which manufactures pain killer drugs, anti-malaria and antibiotics. The firm was announcing the change of its logo.

Zanufa managing director Hiteshi Upreti said his company would adhere to national drug standards.

“Today we celebrate the changing of the logo and introduce to you the new management. Zanufa, which has existed for over 10 years, was sold to Kenya’s Catalyst Principle Partners,” said Mr Upreti.

The MSD boss said the government was looking for investors to set up human drugs manufacturing factories in four regions and it had identified Shinyanga and Coast Region as two of the four regions, which would benefit from the projects. According to him, the government will ensure markets for the drugs produced at the envisioned factories. He said the move was part of the government’s industrialisation drive, which seeks to reduce the cost of importing drugs and medical facilities.

He added that it took more than nine months to order medical facilities from foreign countries. “Currently, Tanzania imports about 90 per cent of its drugs and medical facilities,” said Mr Bwanakunu, adding:

“The government is looking for an investor, who will be able to produce enough quality and affordable medicines.”