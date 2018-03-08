Govt to evict mangrove reserves invaders

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mangrove reserves invaders will soon start counting massive losses following the government’s decision to conduct a countrywide operation against them.

The government has vowed to evict all invaders of the reserves and take legal action against them.

The Tanzania Forests Services Agency (TFS) director of resource management, Mr Zawadi Mbwambo made the revelation on Wednesday, March 7, when National Environmental Management Committee (NEMC) officials and journalists visited Mbezi Kilongawima where people, who invaded the Zaramo Mangoove Reserve, were evicted in 2012.

Mr Mbwambo disclosed that the government has won a case filed by the invaders at the High Court Lands Division where they were challenging eviction and asked for Sh17 billion in compensation.

“After the High Court judgement issued on February 28, the government is working on an analysis to identify people who have invaded other reserve areas in the city to ensure they are evicted in order to ensure that the areas are developed and conserved,” he said.

He added: “We also want to send a message to the public that all mangrove forests in the country are under protection.”

He warned all those illegally residing in the protected areas that they will be evicted and face legal action from responsible authorities including the TFS, NEMC and the ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development.

“Currently we are planning to upgrade the Zaramo Mangrove Reserve in this area and bring back the vegetation,” he said.

For his part, NEMC senior legal officer, Mr Heche Suguta said Dar es Salaam has 8,000 hectares of Mangrove Reserves and that 32 households invaded over 100 hectares of the Zaramo Mangrove Reserves.

He said the area was unsuitable for human settlement, noting that the Forests Act of 2002, Section 6 and 7 of the Lands Act of 1999, section 57 of the National Environmental Act of 2004 and the Urban Planning Act of 2007 prohibited people from residing in hazardous areas.

“This area has been protected since 1928 when the colonial government pronounced it to be the Mangrove Reserve Area, we have failed to maintain the area 80 years down the line,” he said.