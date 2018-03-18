Govt warns ‘unruly’ Tanzanite miners

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. The government will take stern measures against Tanzanite miners who have not complied with a recent directive that required them to start paying salaries to their workers.

The Simanjiro District Commissioner, Mr Zephania Chaula, said on Saturday, March 17 that the government would prepare a report of the miners who have not yet complied with the directive.

“The report will be submitted to the Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti for appropriate measures,” he said during a meeting with Tanzanite miners.

Recently, the government, through Mr Mnyeti, issued a directive for miners to pay salaries to their workers instead of the current system whereby they get 10 per cent of the value of the mined minerals.