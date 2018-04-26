Here’s why Diamond got the World Cup hook-up

If you’re wondering how Diamond was selected for the Coca Cola World Cup anthem, here’s your answer: It was for his talents.
South African talent spotter Tim Horwood says he was asked to choose five brilliant African artists for the Coca Cola gig.
Read: Quashed: World Cup ends Diamond, Nahreel “beef”
But when it came to East Africa, his list was only one-name long. And that name was – you’ve guessed it – Diamond Platnumz.
Diamond has a massive following in East Africa so going with him was a no-brainer, according to Horwood.
Other artists selected for the anthem were Ethiopia’s Sami Dan, Lizha James of Mozambique, Ugandan Ykee Benda and South African hip hop heavyweight Casper Nyovest.