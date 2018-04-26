Here’s why Diamond got the World Cup hook-up

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

If you’re wondering how Diamond was selected for the Coca Cola World Cup anthem, here’s your answer: It was for his talents.

South African talent spotter Tim Horwood says he was asked to choose five brilliant African artists for the Coca Cola gig.

But when it came to East Africa, his list was only one-name long. And that name was – you’ve guessed it – Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond has a massive following in East Africa so going with him was a no-brainer, according to Horwood.