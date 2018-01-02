Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Hospital blood bank dries up

 

Sengerema. Sengerema Designated Hospital has run out of blood.

Patients needing blood transfusion are in danger as no person has volunteered to donate it.

 The hospital’s medical officer in charge, Dr Marie Jose, terms the situation “unsettling”.

On Monday, she appealed to the public to donate blood – pronto – to save lives.

 According to her, 10 units of blood are required daily. “Now there is nothing and when a patient requires blood transfusion we ask Sengerema School of Nursing students to donate it. I ask society to donate blood to save lives.”

Sengerema District resident Mashauri Masumbuko explains why people are unwilling to donate blood. “They fear to undergo blood testing and probably diagnosed as having terrible, transmissible diseases; but they shouldn’t worry about that.”

The medical officer in charge in Sengerema District Council, Dr Petro Mahu, is alarmed at the situation as many students who donate blood are on holiday.

However, special bags have been prepared so that when they return to the nursing school their teachers will be asked to allow them to donate blood.

