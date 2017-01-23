House team commends Tanga port improvement

Tanga. The Parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure has hailed the government for improving Tanga Port.

The remark was made at the weekend by the deputy chairman of the committee, Mr Mussa Ntimizi. He was addressing Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) officials after winding up the tour.

The team, among other things, inspected Mwambani Site where the new modern port will be built.

Mr Ntimizi said the government’s move to construct the Tanzania-Uganda oil pipeline would act as a catalyst for improving activities at the port.

“An improved port means more cargo which will lead to increase in job opportunities,” he noted.