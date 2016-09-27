Inmate to serve 6 more months

By Shija Felician @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kahama. A prisoner serving a 30-year-jail sentence in Kahama District Prison, Shadrack William, 32, has been sentenced to six month jail term or pay a Sh40,000 fine for contempt of court.

William, a resident of Ushirombo Ward, Bukombe District, was convicted of causing trouble in court while objecting to a new sodomy charge facing him.

Kahama District Resident Magistrate Keneth Mtembei meted out the punishment on the prisoner.

While serving the 30-year jail term, William was, on different occasions, accused of sodomising a remand prisoner in the same prison between May and September, this year.

Mr Mtembei said William had contravened Section No. 114 of the rules of criminal conduct, hence serving the jail term or pay the fine.

He said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others. Despite serving the 30-year imprisonment for sodomy, William was recently arraigned after being accused of sodomising remanded person Samson Paschal.

The law of contempt is essentially concerned with interference with the administration of justice.

Criminal contempt occurs when there is interference with or disruption of criminal or civil court proceedings. Examples include yelling in the court room, publishing matters which may prejudice the right to a fair trial media, or criticisms of courts or judges which may undermine public confidence in the judicial system.