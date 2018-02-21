Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Investigations into killing of anti-poaching hero incomplete, Kisutu Court told

 

In Summary

Three people have been charged with the killing. They include Mr Khalid Mwinyi, Ms Rahma Almas and Mr Mohamed Maganga.

Advertisement
By Tausi Ally @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Investigations into the killing of the head of wildlife conservation NGO, PALMS foundation, Wayne Lotter, is yet to be completed, the court was told on Wednesday, February 21.

Three people have been charged with the killing. They include Mr Khalid Mwinyi, Ms Rahma Almas and Mr Mohamed Maganga.

State attorney Adolf Mkini told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate in chief Wilbard Mashauri that they were continuing with investigations, asking the magistrate to adjourn and reschedule the case.

Earlier, the second respondent, Ms Almas told the court that another defendant, Mr Maganga was sick and that he failed to appear before the court.

The case was adjourned to March 6 for mentioning.

The three suspects allegedly killed Lotter on August 16, 2017 at the junctions of Chole and Haile Selaise Roads in Kinondoni District in the City.
Read: How anti-poaching hero was shot dead


advertisement

In The Headlines

5  hours ago

Govt to directly finance Akwiline’s funeral costs

The government has agreed to cover the funeral costs for the late Akwilina Akwiline (22) as

6  hours ago

EAC to decide on ‘mitumba’ as Magufuli arrives in Uganda

 President John Magufuli has arrived in Kampala, Uganda where he is expected to attend the East

  • News
    This is how Sh80 million will be spent on Akwilina’s funeral  
  • News
    Chadema youth wing chair to lead burial of slain cadre  
  • News
    Tanzanian seized in Kenya with Sh2bn gold bars  
    • -->