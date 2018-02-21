By Tausi Ally @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Investigations into the killing of the head of wildlife conservation NGO, PALMS foundation, Wayne Lotter, is yet to be completed, the court was told on Wednesday, February 21.

Three people have been charged with the killing. They include Mr Khalid Mwinyi, Ms Rahma Almas and Mr Mohamed Maganga.

State attorney Adolf Mkini told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate in chief Wilbard Mashauri that they were continuing with investigations, asking the magistrate to adjourn and reschedule the case.

Earlier, the second respondent, Ms Almas told the court that another defendant, Mr Maganga was sick and that he failed to appear before the court.

The case was adjourned to March 6 for mentioning.

The three suspects allegedly killed Lotter on August 16, 2017 at the junctions of Chole and Haile Selaise Roads in Kinondoni District in the City.

Read: How anti-poaching hero was shot dead