JPM lays foundation stone for 50km road in Kigoma

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Friday laid a foundation stone for the construction of the 50-kilometre road between Nyakanazi-Kibondo in Kigoma Region.

During his tour of the western regions, the President directed contractor of the road project to make sure it’s completed on time.

“I understand we had a previous problem of delayed payments for the contractor, but we have already worked on it. I give Prof Mbarawa[Works Minister] two weeks to make sure the contractor of this road receives his money so that can start the work immediately,’’ he said.

He added, “I want this constructor to work day and night in ensuring that this road is completed on time, and I mean it. I want the residents of this region to reach at a point where they can travel from Kibondo to Dar es Salaam by using a taxi and it’s possible.”

The Minister of Works, Transport and Communication Prof Makame Mbarawa said the road is part of other road projects with a total of 1286 kilometers that are on progress in Nyakanazi, Kigoma, Mpanda, and Sumbawanga that will link Kigoma- Katavi, Kagera-Tabora and Geita.

He said that the roads will link other neighboring countries such as Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He explained that the aim of these projects is to help farmers in those regions be able to export their produce throughout the seasons.