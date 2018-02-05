Kingunge, JPM held lengthy discussions at Muhimbili

By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli and the departed veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru spoke at length about a number of issues when the former visited the latter at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) a few weeks ago, the government has said.

Speaking during an event to pay last respects to the late politicians at Karimjee Grounds on Monday, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo said at the two discussed a lot of issues which are beneficial to the country.

He however could not reveal the issues discussed by the two leaders.

President Magufuli visited Mzee Kingunge on January 6 at the MNH where he was admitted after being bitten by dogs at his house.

The late Kingunge tols President Magufuli that he was feeling better after receiving treatment from the hospital whereas Dr Magufuli said he recognises Mzee Kingunge’s contribution to the country’s politics and development.

According to Mr Jafo, the government will be honored for doing a commendable job during his days at the Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG) ministry.

“He has left a lot documents at the RALG offices where he efficiently worked between 1985-1987 and 1998-2000,” he said.