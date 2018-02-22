Thursday, February 22, 2018

Leaders throng NIT grounds to pay last respect to slain student

 

Ms Akwilina – who was killed by police on Friday last week – is later today expected to be transported to Rombo for actual burial.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Prof Joyce Ndalichako on Thursday led several leaders from the government and political parties to pay last their respects to former National Institute of Transport (NIT) student, Ms Akwilina Akwilini.

An autopsy report has revealed that the 22-year-old student died of autopsy report showed that the former National Institute of Transport (NIT) student died of a massive gunshot wound to the head.

That was apparently a result of gun shots she received from police as they (the police) sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema.

Apart from Prof Ndalichako, other notable figures during the requiem mass at NIT grounds on Thursday include the Permanent Secretary in the  Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, the Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni, the Commander for the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa and Member of Parliament for Kibamba, Mr John Mnyika.

  

 

