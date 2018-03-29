Mr Mbowe and Dr Vincent Mashinji (Secretary General), Mr John Mnyika (Deputy Secretary General (Mainland), Mr Salum Mwalimu (Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Rev Peter Msigwa (Member of Parliament, Iringa Urban) and Ms Esther Matiko (MP for Tarime Urban) were arraigned on Tuesday facing eight charges, which include sedition and raising discontent and ill-intention for unlawful purposes.



Resident Magistrate in-charge Wilbard Mashauri ordered the accused to remain in remand until today when he will deliver his ruling on whether to grant them bail or not after going through the competing submissions presented by the prosecution and the defence.





As expected, the six were brought to the court as early as 8:00AM on Thursday, March 29, amid tight security.



Apart from Mr Lowassa, other senior Chadema leaders who went to the court to witness the bail application ruling for their fellows included Central Committee member and former Prime Minister, Mr Fredrick Sumaye, the party’s deputy national chairman, Prof Abdalha Safari and Coast Zone coordinator, Mr Casmiri Mabina.



The list also included: Mikumi Member of Parliament (MP) on the opposition party’s ticket, Mr Joseph Haule, chairman of the Chadema elders’ council, Mr Rodrick Matembeka, chairman of the party’s youth wing, Mr Patrick Ole Sosopi and Special Seats MPs, Hawa Mwaifunga and Suzan Lyimo.