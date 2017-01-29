MCL bags two prizes at leadership awards

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmisie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) has scooped two prizes in the Tanzania Leadership Awards (TLA), 2016.

Mwananchi, an MCL publication, won the Newspaper of the Year award while MCL managing director Mr Francis Nanai was named amongst the best CEOs of the year. He came second to Ineke Bussemaker of the NMB.

Mwananchi and The Citizen were amongst the top three nominees in the best newspaper category. Other nominees included state-owned Daily News.

Other winners are: Traffic Police (Innovative Service of the Year award), and Ghalib Mohamed from GSM Group who was named the chairperson of the year.

EFM radio won two awards as a fast growing and innovative company, with its presenter Dinna Marios winning the Radio Journalist of the Year prize.

Ms Mercy Kitomari, an ice cream maker with Nelwas Gelatos, emerged the 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year while former First Lady Salma Kikwete walked away with Women of the Year award.

A total of 52 awards were given in three groups of individual awards, category awards and organisation awards.

The Individual award included best song and singer, best CEO, best chairman, best marketing person, and best finance person.

Others were: best human resource, best young leader, women of the year, fashion icon-male and fashion icon-female of the year.