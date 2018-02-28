MCL calls for support for disappeared journalist's family

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) has invited internal and foreign well-wishers to contribute towards sustaining the family of disappeared journalist Azory Gwanda.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, February 28, at the MCL Headquarters at Tabata Relini to mark 100 days of Azory’ disappearance, MCL managing director Francis Nanai said the mobilization of the resources is aimed at enabling the family of the disappeared journalist become self-reliant.

The journalist was based in Kibiti District, Coast Region. He has gone missing since November 21.

“We call upon stakeholders, various institutions and well-wishers to join hands with us in contributing for Ms Anna Pinoni (Azory’s wife) and the children,” he said.

He added, “The money will be transparently managed by MCL and will be delivered to family on time.”

Mr Nanai said contributions can be channeled through Merchant Payment Number (MPN) 173333 and that clarification can be sought through phone number +255 22 5514222 or email amassawe@tz.nationmedia.com

He said MCL has resolved to carry children’s education expenses and support family’s health cover through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) arrangement.

“The company will provide funds to enable the family start an economic business of their choice and one that it can manage well. Also, we will continue sustaining the family with daily expenses,” said Mr Nanai.