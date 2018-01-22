MP ‘Sugu’ appears in court for case hearing

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The Mbeya-Urban constituency member of Parliament (MP), Mr Joseph Mbilinyi – popularly known as ‘Sugu:’ roughly ki-Swahili for ‘hardened’ or ‘chronic’ – and the secretary of the leading opposition political party Chadema for the southern highlands zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga, appeared at the Mbeya Resident Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 22, where their criminal case came up for hearing.

The two are charged with delivering a ‘hate speech’ against the president of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli – an offence they allegedly committed at the Mwenge primary school grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

The court has denied them bail in the past, ostensibly in the interests of their safety.