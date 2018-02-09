Friday, February 9, 2018

MP appeals for construction of 67 district hospitals

The Karagwe Member of Parliament, Mr Innocent Bashungwa 

  • Mr Bashungwa made the plea in Parliament Friday on February 9, during the question-answer session.
By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.natuionmedia.com

Dodoma. The Karagwe Member of Parliament, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, has appealed to the government to collaborate with development partners to construct the country’s 67 district hospitals lacking such facilities.

Mr Bashungwa made the plea in Parliament Friday on February 9, during the question-answer session.

The Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Josephat Kandege, said the government was ready to intervene through collaborating with development partners in putting up district hospitals where they are not, however, as long as the support of development partners "won't come with strings attached."

The Karagwe MP had sought to know as to when the plans by the government to build a district hospital in his constituency would come to fruition, as the district with over 306,000 residents had been struggling with one health centre.

 Responding, the deputy minister said Sh100million had been set aside by the municipality as part of the plans to build the district hospital.

"The government is giving a priority to this district in the 2018/19 Financial Year," said Mr Kandege.

He added that the Karagwe Municipality had already allocated a piece of land in the district, where the hospital would be built.


