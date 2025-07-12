The Crown, the Silence, the Dream: What’s Going On with Miss Tanzania?

For over two decades, the Miss Tanzania crown has stood for more than just beauty. It was a symbol of ambition, dignity, and the promise of representing the country on the global stage.

From Nancy Sumari’s grace at Miss World 2005 to Richa Adhia’s boundary-breaking appearance in 2007 and Sylvia Sebastian Bebwa’s youthful brilliance in 2019, the pageant became a launchpad for advocates, entrepreneurs, and cultural icons.

But in 2025, the crown sits unclaimed.

For the first time since its revival in 1994, Miss Tanzania has no confirmed organiser, no valid license, and no scheduled competition. What was once one of the country’s most celebrated platforms for young women has gone silent.

The unravelling became public in early 2025 when reigning Miss Tanzania Tracy Nabukeera announced she would not compete at Miss World.

Her statement took fans by surprise. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote, “I love my country. I love the title. But I had to choose my mental health and my values.”

Her decision drew attention to long-simmering issues behind the scenes and sparked widespread speculation.

Shortly after, the National Arts Council (BASATA) confirmed it had revoked the Miss Tanzania license from The Look Company Limited, the organisers at the time.

According to BASATA, the company failed to renew its permit for more than six months, neglected required reporting standards, and did not send a representative to Miss World 2024.

However, the Miss Tanzania Organisation has issued a public response, describing the license revocation as unjust.

In a post shared on their official Instagram account, the organisers allege that the decision was made unfairly and confirm that they have submitted an appeal to the Minister and the Ministry’s leadership, calling for justice to be served.

The post features BASATA’s official logo alongside a bold Swahili headline reading “BASATA YAFANYA UONEVU” (BASATA has committed injustice), signaling a formal and public challenge to the council’s action.

Without a licensed organiser and with no new leadership in sight, the future of Miss Tanzania has been thrown into question.

This crisis, insiders say, did not happen overnight. In 2018, the late Hashim Lundenga, who had steered the pageant through Lino International for over two decades, handed over the reins to Basila Mwanukuzi, a former Miss Tanzania herself.

Under her company, The Look Company, hopes were high for a modern, rebranded era.

But that optimism faded as a string of controversies and inconsistencies followed.

There were moments of promise: Elizabeth Makune competed at Miss World 2018 in China. In 2019, Sylvia Sebastian Bebwa became the youngest-ever titleholder at 19 and made it to the Top 20 in Talent.

But the years that followed were marked by setbacks. The pandemic disrupted Rosey Manfere’s journey in 2020.

In 2021, a scandal erupted when Manfere was barred from representing Tanzania, and the runner-up, Juliana Rugumisa, was sent instead. Manfere later revealed she battled depression as a result.

In 2022, Halima Kopwe placed in the Top 40. Then, in 2023, Tracy Nabukeera’s withdrawal signalled a breaking point.

What began as a rebranding effort turned into a string of missteps. Despite the turbulence, Sylvia Bebwa remains a powerful reminder of what the Miss Tanzania platform can be.

After her win, she viewed the crown not as a prize but as a responsibility.

She brought Tanzania into the global spotlight and made it to the Top 20 for Talent at Miss World. Though she didn’t take the title, organisers told her, “You didn’t win the crown, but you’ve put Tanzania on a global map we didn’t expect. To us, you are a hero.” She is an example of grace and focus.

Others were not so fortunate. Several former contestants, speaking to The Beat, described confusion, poor communication, and broken promises.

One finalist shared, “We were promised a platform. What we got was pressure and no support. No grooming, no training, no plan. Just show up and smile. That’s not how you build national ambassadors.”

Others mentioned delays in prize payments and lack of media coverage, further eroding trust in the institution.

Industry insiders believe the crisis could have been avoided with proper oversight.

One former Miss Tanzania argued, “It’s not right for Miss Tanzania to be in this state. The government and organisers should have sat down together and addressed the gaps”

A long time supporter shared, “ At the end of the day, Miss Tanzania represents the country, not just the organiser. That requires national support, not abandonment.”

Jokate Mwegelo, a former participant and 2nd runner-up in 2006, added her voice to the conversation, urging BASATA to appoint a credible organiser who understands the current generation and the cultural moment.

Her comments reflect a growing consensus: the crown doesn’t need to be retired; it needs to evolve.

Some have begun to question whether the government should take over the franchise entirely.

Others point to recent trends where once-private awards like the Tanzania Music Awards and the Film Awards were brought under public institutions and have seen notable improvements.





Could Miss Tanzania follow the same path?

Beyond the policy debate lies a deeper concern about what this means for the future.

What message is being sent to young girls who once dreamed of stepping onto that stage? What happens to the legacy of empowerment and representation?

The Miss Tanzania crown is not the crisis…it is the casualty of a broken system. The real issue lies in how we value platforms that elevate women, celebrate national identity, and cultivate leadership.

Without strong leadership and support, even the most iconic institutions can falter.

Still, the story is not over. With experienced hands, transparency, and a shared commitment to rebuilding, Miss Tanzania could rise again not just as a pageant, but as a national institution.

Until then, the crown remains unclaimed. The stage is quiet. But the dreams? They’re still alive.







