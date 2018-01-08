Magufuli picks new minerals commissioner

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has, January 8, appointed Prof Shukrani Manya as the new commissioner for minerals.

He replaces Mr Benjamin Mchwampaka who held the post since last April.

Prof Manya was the director of research and publications at the University of Dar es Salaam’s College of Natural and Applied Sciences.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has sworn in Mr Doto Biteko as the second deputy minister for minerals.

Mr Biteko thanked President Magufuli for the appointment and promised to work hard.

Mr Biteko, who was chaired the Parliamentary Committee for Energy and Minerals, was appointed last week.

His appointment and that of Prof Manya are part of efforts to improve the performance in the mining sector.

Dr Magufuli had been unhappy with delayed signing of the new mining regulations even as Parliament passed the Mining Act last July.

“I think some government officials have not yet understood what I want, what the Parliament wants and what Tanzanians need. Almost seven months since the Mining Act was passed and assented to, its regulations are yet to be signed,” Dr Magufuli said during the event that was broadcast live from the State House.

“I’m told the commissioner for minerals was a problem. That’s why I have also appointed a new commissioner. Now I add another deputy minister. Maybe he will help in reforming the ministry.”

Dr Magufuli has also directed the minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, to discuss with the two deputy minerals ministers to ensure the new mining regulations are signed by Friday this week.