Friday, July 21, 2017

Magufuli warns to close all mines if owners delay negotiations

 

In Summary

By Gadiosa Lamtey @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli said on Friday that he would close all the mines if mining companies delayed to come to the table for negotiations.

He added that it’s better to give those mines to Tanzanians to extract, sell the minerals themselves and pay the taxes, rather than giving to people who called themselves investors with the intention of stealing from Tanzanians.”

“After we discovered that trillions of shillings were stolen, we called them for negotiations and they agreed, but if they will continue delaying, I will close all mines and give them to Tanzanians,” he said.

However, he added that the economic war that he started is not easy. “God will protect me and Tanzanians will keep praying for me because I am doing this for all Tanzanians. I know what I am saying. It’s trillions of shillings which have been stolen.”

