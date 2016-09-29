Majaliwa finally set for Dodoma

By Sharon Suwa

Dodoma. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is finally expected to relocate his office to Dodoma on Friday.

According to information obtained frm Dodoma Regional Commissioner the Premier is expected to arrive in the designated capital Friday afternoon.

The RC’s spokesperson Mr Jeremiah Mwakyoma said preparations for the reception of the premier are ready. He called for people to turn up on the streets to receive Mr Majaliwa.

Initially the Prime Minister planned to relocate to Dodoma on September 1. However he pushed back the date until the end of Budget session, which started on June 6.

Addressing the Dodoma residents on Heroes Day, Mr Majaliwa said he was setting the pace for the execution of President John Magufuli’s directive of moving the government to Dodoma before 2020, when his first term ends.

The PM challenged Dodoma residents to make the best out of the mass shifting of the government offices by investing in service provision.