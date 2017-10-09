Many govt schools lack water: NGO

By By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Only 40 per cent of primary schools and 56 secondary schools in the country have a reliable supply of water, according to HakiElimu managing director John Kalage.

Mr Kalage said the critical shortage of water facing many schools had led to the young scholars spending more time fetching it instead of concentrating on studies. He revealed this at the weekend during the graduation ceremony at Mukulat Secondary School in drought prone Lemanyata Ward in Arumeru District. He said the education sector continues to face a host of challenges and that water scarcity, especially in schools located in rural areas, was one of the challenges that needed addressing urgently.

According to Mr Kalage, there was a shortage of 22,000 classroooms country-wide in government-owned primary and O-Level secondary schools.