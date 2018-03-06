Mbagala market gutted by dawn fire

By Cledo Michael @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kampochea market, which is located at Mbagala, has been razed down by a fire, which broke out on Tuesday morning, March 6.

The fire, according to the market management, was caused an electric fault.

“In the last two weeks, there has been multiple electric shocks; we reported the problem to Tanesco (Tanzania Electric Supplying Company Limited)…they came and said there is a loose connection in one of the stalls,” said Mr Mohamedy Njiwa, the chairman of traders at the market.

Mr Njiwa said that all 673 stalls have been destroyed.