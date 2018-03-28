Mbowe, five co-accused denied bail by city court

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe and five other party leaders have been denied bail until Friday, March 29 when decision on their bail application will be made.

They were arraigned before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing eight counts.

The co-accused include Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji and his deputies John Mnyika (Mainland) and Salum Mwalimu (Zanzibar) as well as Tarime Urban Member of Parliament Esther Matiko and Iringa Urban MP Rev Peter Msigwa.

Reading the charges, state attorney Faraja Nchimbi said the accused committed the offences on February 16 during public rallies held in different venues in the city.

The accused denied the charges.

Resident Magistrate In-charge Wilbard Mashauri ordered the six accused remanded until Friday when the court will hear and decide on the accused’s bail application.

Among other charges, they are accused of organizing an illegal assembly and making statements aimed at inciting the public.

It was claimed that during the demonstration that the police termed as being illegal, a National Institute of Transport student Akwilina Akwiline, who was on board a commuter bus, was killed by a stray live bullet fired by the police.

The list of charges further showed that Mr Mbowe was charged with instigating rebellion while at the Buibui Grounds in Kinondoni District in the city. Ms Nchimbi further claimed that Mbowe and the co-accused instigated the public to commit crimes on February 16 in the city.

Earlier on the day, Mr Mbowe, who is also the leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament and his co-accused, reported to the Central Police Station in the city as he was directed last week.

“After reporting to the police station, the Chadema leaders were detained after the police accused most of them of jumping bail,” Mr Fredrick Kihwelo, their lawyer told journalists.