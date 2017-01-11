Media and legal practitioners challenge Media Service Act

The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) together with the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) and the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) delivered a petition to the EACJ claiming that the current Media law is contrary to Article 6 and 7 of the EAC Treaty.

The petitioners in instituting the proceeding to the EACJ established that the sections in the media law curtail Tanzanian citizens, who are part to the East African Treaty, their freedom to expression and freedom of the press which constitute a violation of Tanzania's obligation under the EA Treaty to uphold and protect human and peoples' rights standards.